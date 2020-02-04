FedoraCoin (TIPS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $114.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $243,086.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00751000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007451 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 640.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

