Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82.

FCAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 504,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

