Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,565,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,522,000 after acquiring an additional 426,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,566,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. 926,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,203. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.