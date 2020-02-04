Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 1.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $244,417,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.48. 36,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

