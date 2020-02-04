Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3231 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

FMO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 252,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,651. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley purchased 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,509.80. Insiders bought a total of 21,201 shares of company stock worth $153,933 over the last 90 days.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

