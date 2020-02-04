Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

FRGI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

