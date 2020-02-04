Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Shares Down 2.7%

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.30 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.91), approximately 7,377 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 46.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.20.

About Filta Group (LON:FLTA)

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Filta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.