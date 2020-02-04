Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

IYW stock opened at $245.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.69. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $251.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

