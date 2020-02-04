Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys Shares of 248 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.