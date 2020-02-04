Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $35,000 in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,668 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 473,316 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,118,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after acquiring an additional 873,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

