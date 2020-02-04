Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

