Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE ABBV opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

