Financial Contrast: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Pioneer Oil and Gas (NYSE:POGS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 2.26 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -10.83 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pioneer Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 65.47%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.18% -2.68% -0.55% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

