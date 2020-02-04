Financial Contrast: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Replimune Group and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 2 3 0 2.33

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -12.62 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.90 $511.00 million $1.75 30.27

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -26.30% -23.26% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94%

Volatility and Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats Replimune Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

