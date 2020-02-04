Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 86,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

