Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.11. The company had a trading volume of 423,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.75 and a 200-day moving average of $292.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

