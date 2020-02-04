Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.61.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,213. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.