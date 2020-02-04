Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.00. The company had a trading volume of 275,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,035. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

