Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 481 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.08. 64,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.02 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.