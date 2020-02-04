Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,683 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8,695.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 756,488 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 143.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 473,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. 27,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.