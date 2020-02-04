Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

QLYS stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. 5,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,886. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $341,571.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,836 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,220.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,501 shares of company stock worth $16,065,579. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

