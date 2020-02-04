Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. 27,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $68.04.

