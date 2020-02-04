Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,257,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,714,000 after buying an additional 2,613,301 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 515,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 241,011 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period.

SPMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

