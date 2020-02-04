Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 383 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 1.24% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEV traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,491. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95.

