Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 527 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,716,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

NYSE DG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.30. The stock had a trading volume of 138,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,619. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.