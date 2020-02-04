Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

FTGFF opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.