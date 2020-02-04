First Bank & Trust Buys 293 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 401.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coherent were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coherent by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.89. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

