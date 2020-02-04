First Bank & Trust Has $123,000 Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $117.88 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

