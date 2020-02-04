First Bank & Trust Sells 143 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AGCO were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.31.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

