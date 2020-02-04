First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $215.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.