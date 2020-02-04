First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.05, approximately 239,638 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 122,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDEF)

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

