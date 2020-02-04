First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 385,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,568. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

