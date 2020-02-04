First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.48%.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.
