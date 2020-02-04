First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.12

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 3883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

