First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

