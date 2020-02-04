First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $19,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. 80,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $116.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.