First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $11.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,061.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,138.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $848.39 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

