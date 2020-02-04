First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,605 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.