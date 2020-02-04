First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,475 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $12.97 on Tuesday, reaching $286.99. 235,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.72. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,108 shares of company stock valued at $55,688,381 over the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

