First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,047 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 517,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 129,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

TJX traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 185,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

