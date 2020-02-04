First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 252 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt makes up approximately 3.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 939,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

