First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 6,285 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. 4,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,868. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

