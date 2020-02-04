First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.10% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

QAI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

