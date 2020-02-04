First National Corp MA ADV Has $3.89 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 155,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,892,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $152.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

