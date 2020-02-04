First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

