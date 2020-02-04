First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 19,735 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 106.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 271,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,804 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 840,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 647,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

