First National Corp MA ADV Trims Holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,886. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

