First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.87

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.87 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

