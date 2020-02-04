FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.19

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 134562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,945,000 after buying an additional 2,120,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,117,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after acquiring an additional 970,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,282,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,841,000 after acquiring an additional 431,300 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

