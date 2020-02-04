Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

